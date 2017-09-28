Close Week 4: Top 5 Plays of the Week Here are the "Top 5 Plays of the Week" for week 4 KING 5 Sports , KING 11:09 PM. PDT September 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week for the fourth week of the High School football season. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Ominous messages show up in Seattle parks Michael Bennett and vets have roadside chat Another dead orca calf prompts protest Seattle's space business growing New study shows traffic trouble spots State not prepared for earthquakes Race and crash along Interstate 5 Oversight for Seattle Police off-duty jobs Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun Investigatory hearing on Sound Transit More Stories Veterans talk about emotional roadside chat with… Sep 28, 2017, 2:24 p.m. Agreement reached in Bellingham Technical College… Sep 28, 2017, 4:25 p.m. Anti-abortion campaign appears to be behind ominous… Sep 26, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs