The high school football season opens this week.
Paul Silvi hosts season 2 of the High School Sports Blitz, which premiered Friday, September 1, at 11 p.m. on king5.com, the KING 5 Facebook page, YouTube page, and the Seattle Sports App.
Each week we will bring you highlights, color, and commentary from over a dozen area football games.
Don't forget to vote for the Big Game of the Week – your school could be featured in the show.
Get yourself ready with some of the best moments from 2016.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs