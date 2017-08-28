Close Vote for the High School Big Game of the Week! KING 11:39 AM. PDT August 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here is your chance to bring KING 5 Sports to cover your game this week. Vote for your team matchup in the High School Big Game of the Week. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KHOU Live Video Chief Art Acevedo: More than 500 rescues in catastrophic flooding Grand Canyon is in need of repairs Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman Tribes worry about non-native salmon impact KING 5 News Now Falling tree hits 3 people on trail Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center Presidential pardon means 'you can get away with it' says sheriff RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage on the way to Port Aransas More Stories LIVE BLOG: Mandatory evacuation for parts of Fort Bend Co. Aug 25, 2017, 5:44 p.m. Northwest Response: Hurricane Harvey Aug 27, 2017, 11:06 a.m. How Whole Foods' lower prices will affect you Aug 28, 2017, 7:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs