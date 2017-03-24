Top recruit Michael Porter Jr. commits to Missouri

Michael Porter Jr. (Photo: KING)

Top recruit Michael Porter Jr. is headed to Missouri.

The Nathan Hale senior committed to the Tigers Friday after de-committing from the University of Washington when head coach Lorenzo Romar was fired last week.

“Last week changed for me regarding my college basketball decision,” Porter tweeted. “Realizing I would no longer have the opportunity to play for Coach Romar, I’ve taken the past seven days to give great consideration to my future.”

The forward averaged 34.8 points and 13.8 rebounds, leading Nathan Hale to a perfect season and the Class 3A state championship.

Porter has roots in Missouri, as it’s where his family moved from one year ago.

“I’m looking forward to the year ahead with Coach Cuonzo and my new teammates,” Porter tweeted. “Together we hope to restore the atmosphere at Mizzou Arena.”

Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr., took a job on Romar’s coaching staff, although it’s now rumored the older Porter may go to work at Missouri.

Neither Porter Sr. nor Missouri has said if he has been hired.

Porter Jr.’s younger brother Jontay was also committed to UW, but he withdrew his commitment too.

Congrats to the kid @TheMPJ1 on his commitment! Love you dawg — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) March 24, 2017

