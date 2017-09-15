KING
Close

Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 2 of the high school football season

Here are the "Top 5 Plays" for Week 2 of high school football.

KING 5 SPORTS , KING 5:13 PM. PDT September 15, 2017

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week for the 2nd week of the high school football season.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories