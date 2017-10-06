The Big Game: Yelm vs. Timberline

The KING 5 Big Game heads south to South Sound Stadium in Lacey and features Yelm (4-1) and Timberline (5-0).

Seventh-ranked Timberline in league play has outscored three opponents 113-20, and allowed just three touchdowns in those games. Last week against Shelton, the Blazers’ defense allowed one yard of total offense, and scored twice. Their offense combined for six touchdowns by five different players.

It will likely take a herculean effort to dethrone Timberline and keep the Blazers from winning back-to-back 3A SSC titles.

Undefeated in league play, the Tornados are in the driver’s seat to advance to the district playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Junior quarterback Kyle Robinson has recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game three times.

