The Big Game: Sumner v. Bonney Lake

Friday’s King 5 Big Game not only features two rival schools, it also features two of the top teams in the state.

Sumner, which made it into the state semi-finals last season, is ranked #2 in the 4A ranks. The Bonney Lake Panthers, which made it to the state quarterfinals in 2016, are ranked #5 in the 3A ranks.

Both teams lost several key seniors to graduation, but both return plenty of big-play makers, which should make Friday’s Big Game a thriller at Sunset Chevrolet Stadium.

Bonney Lake will be the home team and, while this game will have no league or playoff implications, it's a game both teams want as they play for Sumner School District pride.

They're expecting a sell-out crowd and will be having a blanket/bottled water drive outside the stadium before game to support Hurricane Harvey relief.

Watch The Blitz on Friday at 11 p.m. on King5.com, the KING 5 app and the KING 5 Facebook page for a recap of the biggest area high school football games!

