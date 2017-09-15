The Big Game: Peninsula v. Gig Harbor

Rivals Peninsula and Gig Harbor will face off Friday in front of a packed house at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy for the 38th annual Fish Bowl.

Gig Harbor leads the overall series 20-17, but Peninsula won the Fish Bowl last year 33-7. Both teams are considered playoff contenders.

School and city pride is on the line in what many call one of the biggest events in the Purdy/Gig Harbor area each year.

The Fish Bowl got its name in the early 80's when the schools started having a salmon fundraiser dinner before the game.

