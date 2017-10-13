The Big Game: Olympia v. Graham-Kapowsin

With only two league games to go, Friday's KING 5 Big Game is crucial for the 4-2 Olympia Bears as they battle one of the top high-school teams in the state, Graham-Kapowsin, at Art Crate stadium.

Only four teams will advance into the playoffs this year, and with Puyallup, GK, Sumner, Bellarmine Prep, Olympia, Curtis and Rogers all still alive in the playoff picture, every game is going to matter.

Graham-Kapowsin has only lost one game this season, a 27-34 thriller to Puyallup at Sparks Stadium. Heading into the match-up with Olympia, the Eagles will relay on one of the top play-makers in the state, junior four-star quarterback Dylan Morris, who has verbally committed to play at the University of Washington.

The Olympia Bears under new head coach Steve Davis started the season 3-0, but have lost 2 of their last 3 games to Curtis and Sumner.

Game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. from Art Crate Stadium in Spanaway.

