The Big Game: Kennedy Catholic v. Hazen

The KING 5 Big Game features two of the top teams from the NPSL Cascade division.

Hazen, which is ranked first in the division, will be hosting Kennedy Catholic (5-2) at Renton Memorial Stadium.

Hazen (5-2) has lost just one league game, a 48-52 thriller to Kentwood. Kennedy Catholic is 3-2 in league, but a win Friday would help put them back into playoff position.

Freshman quarterback Sam Huard, the son of Husky legend Damon Huard, leads the attack for Kennedy Catholic. Hazen senior running back Delvon McNeely is one of the best backs in the state.

Against Kentwood, McNeely carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two catches for 103 yards and two more TDs. He was named the WIAA athlete of the week for his five-touchdown performance.

