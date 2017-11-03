The Big Game: Fife v. Sequim

If you are viewing in the mobile app, click here for more content

The playoffs are here and this week the KING 5 Big Game will feature Sequim (6-3) at Fife (8-1).

This will be the first time that Sequim has ever been featured on the Big Game.

Fife is looking to rebound after losing their first game of the season last week to Steilacoom. Despite giving up 52 points to Steilacoom, Fife has enjoyed one of their best seasons in school history thanks to its defense, which has only allowed an average of 11 points per game.

The Sequim Wolves are on a four-game winning streak and have rallied from an 0-2 league start to clinch the league's third and final playoff berth.

The winner of this game will advance to the State playoffs and earn the No. two seed from the 2A West Central District.

