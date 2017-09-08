The Big Game: Enumclaw v. Kentlake

Two of the top teams from the NPSL face off Friday at the Enumclaw Expo Center in a great week two battle.

Enumclaw (1-0) from the NPSL Olympic division will host Kentlake (1-0) from the NPSL Cascade division.

Enumclaw is coming off a 28-11 win over their rivals from White River, while Kentlake beat Auburn Mountainview 21-20 in their opener.

Both teams are coming off impressive seasons.

Last year Kentlake went 7-2 in the regular season but lost to Graham-Kapowsin in the playoffs.

Enumclaw also made it to the playoffs last year, but they lost to the eventual 4A state champs Camas in the first round.

It's been five years since the KING 5 Big Game crew has been to Enumclaw, but tonight we return for what should be a great matchup.

Watch The Blitz on Fridays at 11 p.m. on king5.com, the KING 5 app and the KING 5 Facebook page for a recap of the biggest area high school football games! Share your school pride with us using #k5sports -- we might feature your photos and videos on the show!

© 2017 KING-TV