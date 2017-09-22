The Big Game: Beamer v. Federal Way

Beamer takes on Federal Way in the KING 5 Big Game of the Week on Friday.

Beamer (3-0) and Federal Way (3-1) are both undefeated in the NPSL Olympic conference, so this rival game will have more meaning than just bragging rights. The winner will stay in first place in conference play.

Last year the Titans beat the Eagles in a thrilling 24-21 game. Both Beamer and Federal Way made the playoffs last season, but Beamer lost to Bellarmine Prep and Federal Way lost to Lake Stevens.

Friday's game will take place at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

