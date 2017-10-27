The Big Game: Auburn vs. Auburn Riverside

The KING 5 Big Game will mark the end of an era as Auburn head coach Gordon Elliott will coach his last regular season football game.

Elliott will coach one more game after Friday, a non-playoff cross-over game, but this week he officially announced that he would be retiring after 34 years of coaching.

Elliott, who began his coaching career in 1983 at Camas, also coached at the University of Puget Sound before coming to Auburn. Elliott has been the Trojans head coach for 16 years and has had winning records in 14 of those 16 years.

On Friday, his 5-3 Trojans face off against 7-1 Auburn Riverside.

Auburn Riverside is having one of their best years in school history and only lost one close game to Enumclaw 27-30 on October 13. If Auburn Riverside wins and Enumclaw loses to Auburn Mountainview, then the Ravens would be the NPSL Olympic champions.

If both Enumclaw and Auburn Riverside win, then the Ravens would get the #2 seed from the NPSL Olympic conference.

