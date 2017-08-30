Tenino High installs black turf football field

Tenino is set to debut the only black turf high school football field in the state. (Photo: KING)

The small Thurston County city of Tenino may be best known for it’s history as a sandstone producer, but it may soon be known for something else: the only black high school football turf in the state.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Tenino High School senior and football team co-captain Tyrick Weyrauch.

“It’s so different than everyone else,” he added.

The team will wear all-black uniforms for the opening game against rival Rochester Friday night and will keep the all-black theme for every home game.

Athletic Director Josef Chirhart has heard complaints about that not being a fair tactic.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a little bit of a home-field advantage,” said Chirhart.

Voters approved a levy to pay for the new turf. Local donations and grant funding are adding a new scoreboard, bleacher upgrades, and LED lighting.

The school board chose the black turf to go along with Tenino’s colors, black and red.

In addition to football games, the soccer and track teams will also use the turf.

It’s replacing a grass field that always turned into mud by the end of the fall.

“We’ve been stuck in that crappy mud,” said Tenino soccer player, senior Lannie Dowies.

She enjoys playing on the turf, and said it makes the soccer field play a lot faster.

“It looks really good,” said Dowies.

Next year the track surrounding the black field will be painted red.

“It’s a great time to be a Beaver,” said Chirhart.

Photos: Tenino's black turf football field

