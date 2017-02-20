Dante Springsteen defeated Chayton Miller for the 3A 160 title. Springsteen will wrestle at Boise State University in the fall. (Photo: KING)

The Mat Classic XXIX state wrestling tournament took place at the Tacoma Dome this weekend, debuting a new format for the title rounds. Consolation matches for 3rd-4th, 5th-6th, and 7th-8th took place for all divisions simultaneously, and once they were completed each of the weight class finals began.

Tahoma capped off its impressive season with nine wrestlers taking home top-eight finishes. This was their first state title since 2012, topping Curtis 158-139. Jordan Martinez (126) and Kione Gill (195) earned the Bears two state titles.

Puyallup’s Josh Franch became a two-time champion in his senior season after he pinned South Kitsap’s Mason Englin in 4:55 in the 138 title match.

In the girls division, Kamiak’s Ally de la Cruz avenged her second place finish from last year by pinning Sequim’s Alma Mendoza in the 155-pound final on Saturday.

Dalton Young of Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls has not lost a match in his four year high school wrestling career. Capping his senior year with his fourth state title, he pinned Deer Park’s Brent Jodgson in 2:21 in the 1A 138 final. He leaves with a career record of 170-0. Young will wrestle at Stanford University in the fall.

North Central’s Clai Quintanilla was the 14th wrestler in the state to win four titles, just before Young clinched his fourth title. Quintanilla beat Kelso’s Jordan Miller 16-5 in the 3A 132 final.

Battle Ground sophomore James Rogers earned his second straight state title, finishing a perfect 42-0 season after beating Curtis’ Ketner Fields 9-0 in the title match up.

Thomas Jefferson’s senior Jasmine Pleasants finished her career with a state title in her freshman and senior seasons. She won a 6-3 decision over Lakes’ Sienna Ramirez in the 140 final. In her freshman year, she won in the 112 weight class.

Stanwood junior Mason Phillips won his second straight state championship and finished a perfect 46-0 season. He defeated Bonney Lake’s mason Sabin 20-12 in the 3A 145 final.

Federal Way’s star Tally Thomas finished her senior year with a state title at 170 after placing at state in her sophomore and junior seasons. She pinned Sunnyside’s Aylin Bautista in 4:43.

Sultan had two 1A champions over the weekend, including senior Jamell Caroll in the 170 title match. Senior Tanner Belcher won the 182 title in overtime.

Lindbergh’s Diego Gallegos won his second straight title in the 2A 182 class, topping East Valley’s (Spokane) Winston Scott 8-4.

Puyallup senior Brooklyn Bartelson leaves a state champion after placing second twice and once at third place in her first three years. She defeated Battle Ground’s Sierra Joner in the 120 weight class. Bartelson’s older sister, Jordyn Bartelson, was a four-time state champion for Puyallup.

Vashon’s Adrian St. Germain was the top ranked 1A wrester at 152 pounds, and he proved why. He pinned LaCenter’s Jeffrey Mayolo in the final match in 23 seconds.

To see the detailed list of winners/placings, see the WIAA tournament central page.

