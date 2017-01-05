Sumner Football after their state quarterfinal victory over Woodinville, 16-13. Courtesy of Chris Egan, KING 5 (Photo: KING)

Sumner running back Connor Wedington de-committed to the University of Washington in December, but announced on New Year's day that UW is one of the five schools he is considering attending this fall.

He announced his top five on his twitter with a graphic, listing Stanford, Baylor, UCLA, Notre Dame, and Washington as his top choices in no particular order.

Top 5!!! (No Order) I have decided to announce my commitment on National Signing Day 📝 pic.twitter.com/bDULn1VzwT

was one of six finalists for the 26th annual Franklin D. Watkins Memorial Award, given by the National Alliance of African American Athletes to a standout athlete that also exemplifies outstanding academics. As a four-year honor roll student with a 3.8 GPA, his college decision is influenced by his academic opportunities as well as athletic. Wedington26th

Wedington was named a 2016 Seattle Times All-State Team player after earning 2,048 all-purpose yards and 19 rushing touchdowns this season for Sumner HS.

His official decision will come on February 1st, National Signing Day.

Copyright 2016 KING