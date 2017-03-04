Strong second half lifts Kentwood boys to 4A State title

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Kentwood outscored Union 22-7 in the third quarter to erase its halftime deficit and earn an 81-61 victory in the WIAA 4A boys basketball State Championship game.
The Conquerors trailed by two at the break before opening the second half on a 12-2 run, and carried the momentum as they extended their lead to as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.
Kentwood wins the 4A state title! Final Score Kentwood 81, Union 61 #k5blitz #HardwoodClassic #wabkbscores @KentwoodConks pic.twitter.com/OOaMZbYgQR— KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) March 5, 2017
Four players scored in double figures for Kentwood, led by a 19-point performance by Rayvaughn Bolton. Darius Lubom scored 18, Koby Huerta had 16 and Eli'sha Sheppard added 13 points.
Cameron Cranston poured in 20 points, on 6-of-7 shooting, in the first half to pace the Titans to a 39-37 halftime advantage. But Cranston would miss all six of his third-quarter shots, and didn't score again until the 5:20 mark of the fourth quarter - his only field goal of the second half.
Rayvaughn Bolton on stopping Union's star Cameron Cranston and more about Kentwood's state title win #k5blitz #HardwoodClassic #wabkbscores pic.twitter.com/pghbnEN8Nu— KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) March 5, 2017
Tyler Combs added 13 points for the Titans.
