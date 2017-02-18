Woodinville has now won the state title four years in a row. (Photo: KING)

Team Finals:

Woodinville kept their streak alive, winning their fourth straight team title. This is the second time in recent years that the Falcons have completed a four-peat, doing so from 2007-2010 as well. The team won by almost 5 full points, finishing at 180.225. The team was led by the champion of the all around competition, Alli McManus (38.000). Two other members competed in all four events, Kylie Mosset (36.75) and Ellie Mann (36.35). The rest of the team is made up of Teana Heys, Kylie Michel, Kat Rudd and Kate Norris.

Camas earned the second place spot with a total score of 175.425. Jacqueline Purwins led the Papermakers, coming in third place on bars with a 9.300 and fourth in the all around with a 37.275. Alexa Dietz (36.125) and Emily Karkanen (34.200) also competed in the all around. The other members of the team include Joy marsh, Kaitlyn Blair, Charlotte Burton, Madison Martin, and Sienna Brophy.

Bothell took third place with a score of 172.775. Erin Clayton was a top performer for Bothell and took fifth in the all around competition with a score of 36.900. Saiyann Reyes also competed in all four events for a score of 34.225. The other members include Mada Sylvan, Morgan Wyatt, Sarah Nishimura, Hannah Shull, Ella Simmons, and Eva Zaro.

The rest of the results can be seen on the WIAA tournament central page.

All Around:

After coming in second to teammate Marissa Savage last year by 0.200, Woodinville’s Alli McManus took first place in the all around competition this year with a score of 38.000. She also took first place on bars and second place in beam, vault and floor.

Narrowly missing the all around title by 0.050, Mount Rainier’s Karissa Saelee took second place with a score of 37.950. She took fourth on vault with a 9.450.

Kim Kramers of Inglemoor took third place at 37.475. Of the top three in the all around competition, Kramers was the only one who did not have a team competing as well.

The rest of the results can be seen on the WIAA tournament central page.

Individuals — Bars

1. Alli McManus, Woodinville — 9.550

2. Naleia Gomes, Mount Rainier — 9.375

3. Jacqueline Purwins, Camas — 9.300

4. Kim Kramers, Inglemoor — 9.250

Full results here

Individuals — Beam

1. Naleia Gomes, Mount Rainier — 9.475

2. Alli McManus, Woodinville — 9.350

3. Kim Kramers, Inglemoor — 9.300

4. Kylie Mosset, Woodinville — 9.275

Full results here

Individuals — Vault

1. Zella Conley, Mead — 9.725

2. Alli McManus, Woodinville — 9.625

3. Emi Bacha, Sumner — 9.500

4. Karissa Saelee, Mount Rainier — 9.450

Full results here

Individuals — Floor

1. Zella Conley, Mead — 9.600

2. Alli McManus, Woodinville — 9.575

3. Alexa Dietz, Camas — 9.525

4. Kim Kramers, Inglemoor — 9.500

Full results here

