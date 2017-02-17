State Gymnastics: 1A/2A/3A results

Team Finals:

This year, it was Holy Names who broke Kamiakin’s 3-year state championship streak. Securing first place by almost 3 points, Holy Names finished with 176.725, led by the efforts of Elena Fowler (37.800 all around) and Kaysa Lundberg (36.3 all around), competing in all four events. The rest of the Holy Names team is made up of Maya McDonald, Elliana Beberness, Elena Kline, Cait McNiel, and Maria Gallivan.

Kamiakin gave a strong performance, and finished with 165.725. The Braves were led by Abigail Winstead, who competed in vault, beam and floor and scored above a 9.3 in each, and Piper Polanik, who competed in all four events for an all around score of 36.2. Two other members of Kamiakin’s team competed in all four events. Ryanne Rogers and Sophia Mancinelli. The rest of Kamiakin’s team includes Taya Questad, Kelsey Dearing, and Samantha Harper.

Third place was taken by Lake Washington with 172.050, with 4 of their 6 competitors competing in all four events. Their team was led by Audrey Arnold who scored 37.225 all around. Other members of the Lake Washington team include Joeli Pence (all events), Kasha Walford (all events), Paige Chickering (all events), Sonya Amirzehni (vault, beam, floor), Kelsey Dearing (bars), and Samantha Harper (bars, beam, floor).

All Around:

This year, the all around competition was won by Sammamish freshman Sydney Griswold. With the highest score in bars (9.00) and beam (9.450), third in floor (9.500) and fourth in vault (9.425), she won with a score of 37.975. With her bright, exciting

Narrowly missing the all around title for the second year in a row was Holy Names standout Elena Fowler. She was only 0.175 off from Griswold, finishing with a score of 37.800. Though placing second in All Around two years running, she clinched her third straight vault title in the individual competition.

Third place was won by Lake Washington’s Audrey Arnold. With the highest score in floor at 9.575 and coming in second by just 0.050 to Griswold on beam (9.400), she was within a point of both Griswold and Fowler at 37.225 all around. Arnold went on to earn the co-title in the individual floor event with a score of 9.600

Individuals — Bars

1. Sydney Griswold, Sammamish — 9.625

2. Kaysha Walford, Lake Washington — 9.400

3. Mikka Yamane, Kingston — 9.350

4t. Audrey Arnold, Lake Washington — 9.300

4t. Nina Evans, Mountainview — 9.300

Individuals — Beam

1. Sara Ellis, Columbia River — 9.500

2. Kylee Tjensvold, Ridgefield — 9.475

3. Abigail Winstead, Kamiakin — 9.450

4. Elena Fowler, Holy Names — 9.350

Individuals — Vault

1. Elena Fowler, Holy Names — 9.800 (defending champion for 3 years)

2. Sydney Griswold, Sammamish — 9.675

3. Nina Evans, Mountainview — 9.600

4. Brooklyn Tarr, Shadle Park — 9.525

Individuals — Floor

1T. Audrey Arnold, Lake Washington — 9.600

1T. Abigail Winstead, Kamiakin — 9.600

3. Reigan Kampmann, Mount Spokane — 9.575

4. Elena Fowler, Holy Names — 9.525

