Saying goodbye to ‘Mr. Auburn:' Celebration of life for Auburn AD

Auburn Athletic Director Bob Jones speaks at a school assembly. Photo: Courtesy of Jones family.

Hundreds showed up at Auburn High School Friday to say goodbye to the school's beloved longtime athletic director.

Bob Jones passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

Jones served the students of Auburn for 36 years as a teacher, a football coach, and for more than 20 years as athletic director.

"It is absolutely amazing, the impact he's had on this community. I mean, there's no way to quantify it," said Dan Irwin, who spent years coaching football with Jones.

Irwin said Jones was both a mentor and his friend.

The school had been quietly planning to surprise Jones by naming the gymnasium in his honor. Sadly, he passed away just days before the gym dedication was set to take place.

Jones' family chose to combine the gym dedication ceremony with a memorial service and celebration of his life.

"We're going to miss him," said Irwin. "But we're going to celebrate his life tonight, because that's what he would want us to do, and he would want us to do it with great enthusiasm."

