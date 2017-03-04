KING
Republic jumps to early lead, beats ACH for Class 1B title

Associated Press , KING 8:34 PM. PST March 04, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Shania Graham scored 23 points, and Republic beat Almira-Coulee-Hartline 51-29 on Saturday to win the Class 1B girls state basketball title.

Graham made 9 of 18 shots, including four 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds as Republic (25-2) jumped to a 29-16 halftime lead and cruised. Lily Beckwith added 14 points for Republic.

Berlyn Hunt scored 10 points for Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-5), but was just 4 of 22 shooting. Almira-Coulee-Hartline shot just 20 percent for the game and made 4 of 28 3-point attempts.

