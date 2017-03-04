Ravet, Gibson help Kittitas boys win 2B State championship

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Bailey Gibson hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to cement the victory for Kittitas over Liberty 72-69 on Saturday to win the 2B State boys basketball championship.



Brock Ravet scored 47 points for Kittitas (24-0).



Chase Burnham scored 27 points for Liberty (20-7).



The teams combined to score 62 fourth-quarter points and the game was decided at the free-throw line, where Kittitas shot 76 percent while Liberty hit 61 percent.

