Rainier Beach baseball team raising money for teammates in need

SEATTLE -- The Rainier Beach High School baseball team has not yet played a game this season, but they are working very hard to make sure they can take the field. The team has launched an online fundraiser to help them replace their old equipment and support several of their players living in poverty.

Gerald Smiley is the new baseball coach. He’s a former professional player, but he returned to Rainier Beach High School with the hopes of saving the team. When Smiley first took over, his budget for the season was zero. In just about a week, people from all over the community and different parts of the world have chipped in to raise more than $13,000.

“My passion for children, I believe, is second to none. But kids who are less fortunate. I think no kid should go without. And I think God’s time is always good for me,” Smiley said. “People are really coming out of the woodwork to show support for kids, and we are really honored with what has been going on.

“My staff and I want to leave a legacy behind. And everyone who helping raise these funds are not just for this year’s team, it’s for next year’s team and the years that follow that,” Smiley said. “Rebuilding this program means rebuilding this community. Not just the game of baseball. You’ll see our children out in the community picking up trash, donating time to the homeless shelters, there’s more to life than just baseball.”

Smiley was committed to launching this fundraiser after he learned two of his players are homeless. He wanted to make sure that those kids had a chance to play on the team. He now believes they will get that chance.

“The other day I broke down in tears because I prayed about it and He answered our prayers. I don’t know,” Smiley said with emotion. “I can’t even imagine what’s going on right now. We’re just thankful for that.”

There is still time to help, and they still need it. If you are interested in learning more, you can find information here.

