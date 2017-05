The Woodinville Falcons are gearing up for their 11th appearance at state in the past 13 years. This year's team is a perfect 22-0 after beating Inglemoor 13-3 in the KingCo 4A softball title game. King 5's Chris Egan spent some time with the Falcons and learned they have strong senior class leading the way.

