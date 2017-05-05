Prep Zone: South Kitsap's Nolan Van Amen

(Photo: White, Tony)

Next year, South Kitsap senior Nolan Van Amen will compete at Penn in Track and Field. In 2020, he hopes to be in Tokyo representing the United States in the Olympics.

But before he does all of that, Nolan hopes to make history here at home where he throws for himself, his dad, and in honor of his mom.

Chris Egan traveled to Port Orchard, and shares Nolan's story in the Prep Zone.

© 2017 KING-TV