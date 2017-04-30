KING
Prep Zone: Morgan Bevell

Issaquah senior Morgan Bevell in the Prep Zone

Chris Egan, KING 8:30 PM. PDT April 30, 2017

Issaquah senior Morgan Bevell is one of the top catchers in the country, but she can also hit the ball with the best of them. As a sophomore she hit over 500. Last year, 472, and this season she is hitting 613 and has already belted out 7 home runs.
Big hits and defense have earned Morgan a scholarship to Brigham Young. But there is another trait impressing her coaches. Chris Egan shares her story in this week’s King 5 Prep Zone.

