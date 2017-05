Chet Dawson has been the tennis coach at Curtis High School since 1999. When he's not on the courts, he's in the studio.

Dawson is also part of the Led Zeppelin Experience, a tribute band out of Seattle that's been pounding out Zeppelin tunes for nearly two decades all around the world.

Chris Egan combines the two worlds of the Rock 'n' Roll coach in the Prep Zone.

© 2017 KING-TV