Offensive tackle Kobe Buffalomeat signs with Illinois State

Lawrence, Kan., offensive lineman Kobe Buffalomeat signed with Illinois State on National Signing Day. (Photo: Illinois State Athletics)

NORMAL, ILL. - National Signing Day is in full swing and one name stands out among Wednesday's signees.

Kobe Buffalomeat, a 6-foot-7-inch, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kan., signed with the Illinois State Redbirds.

Mobile App Users: Click here to view this story

Dozens of people on Twitter took notice of Buffalomeat's unique name.

Lawrence, Kansas 6'7" OL Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) joins a stacked class up front for the 'Birds #RedbirdNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ng9IhUtZoU — Illinois State FB (@RedbirdFB) February 1, 2017

Yes Kobe Buffalomeat is a great name but his character, family, and upside are even better! #RedbirdNSD17 @CoachSchoonie @buffalomeat10 pic.twitter.com/R0qzSwSJhz — Jake Schoonover (@CoachSchoonie) February 1, 2017

*Kobe Buffalomeat goes to school*



Kobe: "OK, I'm heading off to class now. Bye mom! Bye dad!



Mr. and Mrs. Buffalomeat: "Bison!" — Michael Lananna (@mlananna) February 1, 2017

Jay Z and Beyonce gotta name their kid Kobe Buffalomeat Knowles #KobeBuffalomeat #nsd17 — Jackson Hoy (@J_Hoy33) February 1, 2017

Kobe Buffalomeat is trending on Twitter and according to LHS football coach Dirk Wedd will be on Jimmy Kimmel tonight. #KobeBuffalomeat — Tom Keegan (@TomKeeganLJW) February 1, 2017

Arkansas better add Illinois State to a future schedule so Kobe Buffalomeat has to block Bumper Pool — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) February 1, 2017

I don't care how good this guy is, I want anyone with the last name "Buffalomeat", on my team pic.twitter.com/uiwxwkCJYL — Barstool Wisconsin (@BarstoolBadgers) February 1, 2017

Kobe Buffalomeat is a better football name than anything Key & Peele ever came up with. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) February 1, 2017

Where can I get a Kobe Buffalomeat jersey? #BuffalomeatForHeisman — Chad Henderson (@leftyhendi2) February 1, 2017

(© 2017 WBIR)