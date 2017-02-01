KING
Offensive tackle Kobe Buffalomeat signs with Illinois State

Mark Bergin, WBIR 1:30 PM. PST February 01, 2017

NORMAL, ILL. - National Signing Day is in full swing and one name stands out among Wednesday's signees.

Kobe Buffalomeat, a 6-foot-7-inch, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kan., signed with the Illinois State Redbirds.

Dozens of people on Twitter took notice of Buffalomeat's unique name.

