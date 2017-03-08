KING
Nathan Hale's undefeated season ends with a state title

Nathan Hale finishes their season by winning the State 3A Boys championship in basketball. They're undefeated and currently the number #1 team in the U.S. Here are some highlights from their undefeated season.

KING 5 Sports, March 08, 2017

