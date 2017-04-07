Nathan Hale's Porter leads the US over the world team

Mar 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; West forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) poses with the trophy after winning the Wooden Award as the most valuable player at the McDonald's High School All-American Game. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Michael Porter Jr., who recently decommitted from Washington to verbally commit to Missouri, scored 19 points and the U.S. national junior select team beat the world team 98-87 in the 20th annual Nike Hoop Summit.



Porter, the 2017 Naismith Trophy Player who is widely viewed as the top player in the 2017 class, saved his best and most exciting play for the last minute of the game, finishing back-to-back plays with one-handed slam dunks to seal the win for the United States.



Jarred Vanderbilt also had 19 points and Troy Brown Jr., who signed a national letter of intent to play at Oregon, also got cheers from the crowd at the Moda Center and finished with five points.



Germany's Isaiah Hartenstein, son of former Oregon basketball player Florian Hartenstein and a projected 2017 NBA draft pick, was the biggest name on the world's roster and had 10 points.

