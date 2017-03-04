Nathan Hale caps perfect season with victory over Garfield

Nathan Hale wins the 3A State Boys Basketball Championship at the Tacoma Dome over Garfield.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Nathan Hale to a 68-51 victory over Garfield on Saturday night in the Class 3A boys state championship.



The Raiders' fourth victory over Garfield this season capped a perfect 27-0 campaign after they finished just 3-18 a year ago.



Nathan Hale trailed by three at halftime but outscored the Bulldogs 23-11 in the third quarter and never let the Bulldogs get closer than five in the fourth quarter. Porter capped the game with an emphatic one-hand slam dunk after he passed to himself off the backboard in the closing seconds.



Garfield slowed the pace in the first half and finished the second quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 29-26 lead into the break. But the Raiders knocked down three 3-pointers to begin the second half, and closed the third quarter on a 9-3 run.



J'Raan Brooks led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Jamon Kemp added 12.



PJ Fuller finished with 12 points, and Jontay Porter and Tre'Var Holland each chipped in 10 for the Raiders.

Copyright 2017 KING