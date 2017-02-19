Close Nathan Hale beats Rainier Beach, 88-84 for SeaKing title Nathan Hale beat Rainier Beach, 88-84 on Saturday at Bellevue College for the SeaKing District Title. It's their first district title since 1986. Associated Press , KING 4:40 PM. PST February 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Nathan Hale beat Rainier Beach, 88-84 on Saturday at Bellevue College for the SeaKing District Title. It's their first district title since 1986. Here are the highlights from the game. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock 'Can you hear me?' scam hits Tacoma Missing 2-year-old found safe near home Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world Skydiving instructor catches falling child 21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants Prisoners in Their Own Land: Return to Minidoka Issaquah Housing Judge Denies Immediate Release of Ramirez Sawant: SPD should block ICE More Stories City a step closer to Burke-Gilman 'missing link' fix Feb 19, 2017, 5:32 p.m. Fire shuts down popular Marysville restaurant Feb 19, 2017, 11:02 a.m. For Dominicanos, baseball is the American dream Feb 19, 2017, 10:07 a.m.
