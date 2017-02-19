KING
Nathan Hale beats Rainier Beach, 88-84 for SeaKing title

Nathan Hale beat Rainier Beach, 88-84 on Saturday at Bellevue College for the SeaKing District Title. It's their first district title since 1986.

Associated Press , KING 4:40 PM. PST February 19, 2017

Nathan Hale beat Rainier Beach, 88-84 on Saturday at Bellevue College for the SeaKing District Title.  It's their first district title since 1986.  Here are the highlights from the game.

