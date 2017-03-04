Mount Baker rallies in 4th quarter to beat Cashmere 45-44

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Mount Baker sisters Jessica and Stephanie Soares combined for 19 points and 22 rebounds, and Mount Baker won its first Class 1A state title rallying for a 45-44 win over Cashmere on Saturday.



Stephanie Soares, a junior, had 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Jessica Soares, a senior, added seven points and nine rebounds. Kylind Powell also scored 12 points for the Mountaineers.



Mount Baker took a 30-15 lead into halftime, but Cashmere outscored Mount Baker 25-4 in the third quarter and led 40-34 going to the fourth. But Cashmere scored just four points in the fourth quarter and Mount Baker rallied. Cashmere's Abbie Johnson hit two free throws with 59 seconds left but Cashmere could not get any closer.



Cashmere was led by Hailey Van Lith, who scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

a HUGE shoutout to the girls basketball team is definitely due. 1A STATE CHAMPS🏀 bringing home the trophy❤ #smalltownbigdreams #Wiaa pic.twitter.com/0BVJD5ngzt — Mount Baker ASB (@baker_asb) March 5, 2017

