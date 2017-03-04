Miller, Jenkins lead Kentridge to 4A girls State title

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - JaQuaya Miller scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Jordan Jenkins finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Kentridge beat Glacier Peak 60-46 on Saturday night for the Washington State 4A girls basketball title.



The Chargers (26-5) entered the final quarter with a two-point lead but used a 16-3 run to extend their lead to as many as 16 before holding on.



Glacier Peak (24-2) jumped out to a 7-2 lead before Miller, a sophomore who had 10 points in the first quarter, scored eight straight. Miller and Jenkins, a freshman, combined to score all 11 of the Chargers' second-quarter points.



The Grizzlies opened six-point lead to begin the third before the Kentridge ended the period on a 9-1 run and never trailed in the fourth.

JaQuaya Miller with the putback on her shot! Kentridge down 34-32 with 2:30 left in the 3Q #k5blitz #HardwoodClassic #wabkbscores pic.twitter.com/Rlhiq8oTfp — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) March 5, 2017



Kayla Watkins finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Sam Fatkin and Paisley Johnson each chipped in 13 points for the Grizzlies.



Kentridge outrebounded the Grizzlies 55-32.



Coming into the season, neither team had ever placed at the State Tournament.

Postgame with Morgan Gary, Jordan Jenkins and JaQuaya Miller. Spoiler alert: Miller & Jenkins are "the female Porter Brothers" #K5blitz pic.twitter.com/4Z5OfznBVm — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) March 5, 2017

