Seattle's Michael Porter Jr. named Gatorade Player of the Year

Michael Porter Jr. of Seattle's Nathan Hale HS with his coach Brandon Roy and former University of Washington coach Lorenzo Romar moments after receiving the 2016-17 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. (Credit: Gatorade)

If viewing in the app, click here

Add Gatorade National Player of the Year to the list of accolades for Nathan Hale High School basketball star Michael Porter Jr.

Porter was presented the award Wednesday at his home.

"It was a moment I'll never forget. I was sitting in my living room, thinking I'm doing an interview and then they all, my family, my coaches, Madison, they just were all there," said Porter at a press conference.





It comes two days after he was named Naismith Player of the Year following a season in which he led Nathan Hale to a perfect season and the state 3A boys basketball title.

Averaging 34.8 points and 13.8 rebounds on the season, Porter is widely considered the top college recruit in the nation.

"This says Gatorade National Player of the Year, so just to be given this with all the other basketball players in the USA is a special honor," said Porter.

But Porter realizes he didn't to this all on his own.

"My dad put a ball in my hand since the age of 3 and everyone else in my family keeps me grounded and to make sure that I stay humble, so this is more than an individual award for me," said Porter.

Previous winners of the award include LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Alonzo Mourning, and Chris Webber.

"To be on here with all those dudes is something special," said Porter.

Porter also said Wednesday he will be reopening his recruitment following the firing of University of Washington basketball coach Lorenzo Romar. Porter and his brother had both previously committed to Washington. But Porter says UW, with new head coach Mike Hopkins, is still in the running.

Porter is the second Washington state player to win the award. Susan Anderson of Mount Baker High School in Deming won the girls award in 1986.

Copyright 2017 KING