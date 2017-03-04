Lynden beats Burlington-Edison 44-36 for 2A girls title

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Unlike last year's second place finish, Lynden sealed the 2A State Championship with a 44-36 victory over Burlington-Edison.



Lynden was led by senior standout guard Elisa Kooiman who scored 14 points with 12 rebounds, while junior guard Natalie Amos scored 10 points with two rebounds. Burlington-Edison was led by Allyson Ray with nine points and two rebounds.



A transition 3-point shot at the buzzer by senior guard Jasmyne Neria gave Lynden its first lead 10-9 after the first quarter.



With both teams tied at 15, Lynden went on an 8-0 run, finishing the half 23-15.



The run continued into the third quarter with Burlington-Edison hitting a 3-point shot with 4:27 left, halting Lynden's 12-0 run and ending the quarter down 36-23.



Burlington Edison mounted a slight comeback in the fourth quarter. Down 40-29, Ray hit a deep 3-pointer putting the Tigers within eight with 2:01 remaining. Kooiman sank a jumper with 1:29 left putting Lynden up 10.

