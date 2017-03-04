Luce leads Mercer Island to first state championship

Mercer Island wins its first State Title in girls basketball.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Anna Luce scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half to lead Mercer Island to a 51-47 victory over Bishop Blanchet in the Class 3A girls state championship on Saturday.



Claire Mansfield knocked down a pair of free throws with 35.2 seconds remaining to break a 47-all tie, and stole the ball on the Blanchet's ensuing possession to seal Mercer Island's first state championship.



The Islanders trailed by five at halftime but scored the first 11 points of the second half and led for the remainder of the game. Luce made all seven shots in the second half and finished with 10 rebounds.

Annie Maher led the Braves (24-2) with 14 points, and Jadyn Bush added 10 points and 11 rebounds.



Kailee Yan scored 14 points and Mansfield added nine for the Islanders, who handed the Braves their only two losses this season.

