Kentridge basketball shines with sophomore JaQuaya Miller on the court

For Kentridge basketball, the sky is the limit in this post season. Sophomore standout, JaQuaya Miller, has continued to make her mark on this Chargers program. Head Coach Bob Sandall says that Miller leads the Chargers with both her talent and her selfless attitude on the court.

“She leads with her actions and her intensity more than anything else..the way that she plays the game, she plays so hard, the other kids can’t help but see her as a leader.”

Kentridge ended the regular season 13-1 in league, 20-2 overall. Their only loss came from crosstown rival, Kentlake. In their second meeting, the Chargers came out strong and dominated the game throughout, winning 50-33. Miller scored 14 points in the game, helping to secure the win.

Miller, who is ranked 19th in the country by ESPN, is humble despite so much success in recent years. Though the article lists her as “one of the elite centers in the 2019 class,” Miller doesn’t let this change her approach. “I don’t really think of myself as elite, I just play basketball, just like all the other girls.”

Call it elite or not, when Miller plays basketball, people notice. KING 5 was not alone at this Wednesday afternoon practice — there was a college scout watching as well.

When the topic of post season came up, Miller made it clear that the Chargers have what it takes to make it to the Tacoma Dome and compete for a state title. “We are a family. With our teamwork and our communication, you can’t stop us.”

Coach Sandall shares the same outlook. “If we can focus and keep getting better everyday, I think we have a great chance to do some good things in post season.”

The Chargers post season run begins tonight, hosting Hazen at 7 p.m.

