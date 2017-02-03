Ingraham honors longtime basketball coach Walt Milroy by renaming the court after him

SEATTLE - It was a special night for a beloved high school basketball coach. Walt Milroy coached at Seattle's Ingraham High School for 21 seasons. Friday night, the school honored the 97-year-old by renaming its basketball floor "Walt Milroy Court".



Milroy helped lead the Rams to two Metro League titles, and a state championship. He also coached our current governor, Jay Inslee.

Inslee said, "We not only had a great basketball coach, but a guy who told us how to be a competitor in life and fight through the tough times, and I'm so happy that our state has a Walt Milroy."

Milroy retired from coaching in 1990.

