KING
Close

HS state baseball: Kentlake beats Kentwood 5-4

State semiinal baseball

KING 5 Sports , KING 12:45 AM. PDT May 27, 2017

In the 4A state baseball semifinals, Kentlake beat Kentwood 5-4.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories