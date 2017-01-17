HS Spotlight: Kendall Bird, White River High School Girls Basketball

Monday night, the Lady Hornets were hard at work preparing for the week ahead. Three games this week, but the team is ready. White River is undefeated in the SPSL and has only suffered one loss on the season — a cross over match up against 1A powerhouse, Lynden Christian.

In the wake of the introduction of the WIAA’s new RPI system, Coach Chris Gibson asks the girls’ if they checked the rankings that week. White River has dropped from first to second behind Black Hills, with a rating difference of a mere .008. The numbers don’t scare Coach Gibson — “No matter your RPI, you have to win the games to keep your season going.”

Looking around the gym, it’s impossible to miss Kendall Bird — at 6’2”, Bird glides across the court, maneuvering drills and making shots throughout practice, never forgetting to cheer on her teammates.

Bird has left her mark on White River’s basketball program, but she is far from finished. As a 4-year starter for the varsity program, she has accumulated over 1,400 career points — and counting. With an average of 24.1 points and 12.7 rebounds per game this season, it’s no surprise why Bird signed her letter of intent with the University of San Diego in November.

Despite the numbers, Bird is humble in the face of her accomplishments, quick to attribute her success to her coaches and teammates. “I have been lucky enough to play for coaches who taught me how to have fun, who made the game fun.” When asked about her coaches, Bird just smiles.

“We have some coaches, that after games will come into the locker room screaming, like, happy screaming…its one of our favorite parts of big wins, to see how proud they are of us.”

No doubt, one of these coaches is head coach and White River Athletic Director, Chris Gibson.

Gibson has been coaching girls' basketball for 28 years, and this is his 20th season at White River. Earlier this season, he earned his 500th win when White River topped Snohomish, 53-49. Shortly after, it was announced that he was chosen for the Washington State Girls' Basketball Coaches Association 2017 Hall of Fame Class.

Gibson couldn’t hide his pride when he spoke about Bird.

“She’s [Bird] the best kind of athlete. She plays like she doesn’t know how truly good she is. She will spend as much time with a C-team or JV player as she will with her varsity teammates — she cares about the success of the team as a whole, not just her own.”

The theme of selflessness and family was present throughout the practice. Gibson and Bird both attribute the success of this team to the players unfailing support for each other’s success.

“We really want to see each other do good out there, we want to see each other succeed. Our team truly is a family. Everyone has each other’s back,” Bird explains, as her team continues to warm up in the background. Just a few minutes earlier, the team shouted and cheered for Bird in support (and no doubt, the hopes of embarrassing her) as they jogged the perimeter of the gym.

Bird has been a stand out member for the Lady Hornets basketball program, but her impact doesn’t stop there. She was a member of the volleyball team throughout her four years. This season, she was named the league MVP, to cap off her senior season. Volleyball served as an outlet from her grueling, and often stressful basketball schedule during high school. With the pressures of recruiting and college decisions for basketball, volleyball offered a place where she could play without thinking. “Volleyball, it’s just easier to go out there and have fun. There was less pressure and less weighing on my future, I could just play.”

When asked about the goals for this team, its clear the Lady Hornets have their sights set on the Dome. “Our first goal is to get that league championship…but we’ll be hopefully cutting down more nets than that.”

With senior night coming up this Friday, Bird will be honored for her incredible accomplishments and contributions to the program, alongside her 3 fellow seniors. Despite the excitement, Bird is still focused on taking each day one at a time. Senior season is about giving it your all, and making sure you do what you can to prepare your team for the next season once you’re gone, Bird explained.

“I think I’ve always approached every game like its my last. Every game, go all out, give it everything you can, pour your heart out in every game, and see where that takes you.”

