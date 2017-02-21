Close HS Playoff Hoops Scores for Tues. Feb. 21st KING 5 Sports , KING 11:50 PM. PST February 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST HS HOOPS SCORES FOR TUES. FEB. 21ST - Winner to Regionals, Loser OutBOYS BASKETBALLBellevue 64, Kamiakin 55 Shadle Park 49, Eastside Catholic 45 GIRLS BASKETBALLKamiakin 76, Garfield 54 Mt. Spokane 69, Rainier Beach 58 (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS $2k month in seattle Take a tour through Seattle's most expensive condo Woman found dead in stabbing at Mill Creek apartment Christopher Duntsch Sentenced Snohomish County to start flooding fix Tuesday Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock 5th grade student asks officer for homework help Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world Scam promises 'free' study materials Study ranks Seattle as 10th worst commute in the nation More Stories How immigration enforcement will change under Trump… Feb 21, 2017, 7:28 p.m. Murray proposes homeless tax, may sue Trump administration Feb 21, 2017, 9:20 a.m. Pierce County transit employee killed in bus incident Feb 21, 2017, 7:43 p.m.
