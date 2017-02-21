KING
HS Playoff Hoops Scores for Tues. Feb. 21st

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:50 PM. PST February 21, 2017

HS HOOPS SCORES FOR TUES. FEB. 21ST - Winner to Regionals, Loser Out

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellevue 64, Kamiakin 55

Shadle Park 49, Eastside Catholic 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamiakin 76, Garfield 54

Mt. Spokane 69, Rainier Beach 58
 

