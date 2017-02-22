HS Hoops: With regionals coming up, WIAA's new RPI system aids in impressive regional match ups

Nathan Hale beats Rainier Beach for the SeaKing Distritct title, 88-84. The game was played Saturday February 19, 2017 at Bellevue College.

The state tournament bracket has been set, for the first time in accordance with the WIAA’s new RPI (rating percentage index rankings) system. This years tournament is also debuting an updated version of the state tournament format.

In the regional round taking place this weekend (Feb. 24-25), the top eight in each classification will face off for a first round bye and a spot in the state quarterfinals. Number 1 will play number 8, number 2 will play number 7, and so on. The winner will earn the first round bye, and the loser advances to a first round/loser out game.

The remaining eight teams (number 8 plays number 16, number 10 plays number 15, etc.) will play a loser-out game in regionals, and the winners are set to play the losers from the Number 1-8 matchups in the first round of state.

While the RPI based system was established in hopes of avoiding early round match ups between elite teams, it does not entirely eliminate the possibility. However, the new system now gives redemption to the loser of these match ups, they now can fight their way back through the bracket in the Tacoma Dome and potentially force a rematch.



With regionals coming up fast, here are some of the match ups to watch closely:

Boys Basketball:

3A No. 5 Lincoln vs. No. 4 Capital —

Lincoln is entering the state tournament with the best start to a season since 1976, a perfect 26-0. Capital has a strong record of 22-3, with the RPI ranking their schedule slightly stronger than Lincoln’s. In the end, the two were separated by only 0.00261 in the RPI. Capital is led by Senior T.J. Mickelson and the standout sophomore Chris Penner, the teams leading scorer with just under 20 points per game. Lincoln has a seasoned starting line up, as well as strong talent coming off the bench in 6’5” David Harris.

The Abes face off against the Cougars on Saturday at Saint Martin’s University, 4:30 p.m.

4A No. 5 Kentwood vs. No. 4 Federal Way —

Both teams head into state with 23-2 records, and at the end of the regular season they were both considered to be in the top three 4A teams by the Seattle Times’ rankings. Federal Way is the two-time defending state champ, and have only lost two games in their last 68 — the winner, you ask? None other than the Kentwood Conks, defeating the Eagles for the NPSL and West Central/Southwest district championship games. This 4A powerhouse rematch will be one to watch.

The Eagles and the Conquerors play this Saturday at Puyallup High School, 6:00 p.m.

3A No. 8 Rainier Beach vs. No. 1 Nathan Hale —

With the Raiders still considered the number one team in the nation after exploding onto the scene this season, they are the favorite to win the 2017 state title. However, Metro league rival Rainier Beach has been one of the teams to make a close game out of a matchup with Nathan Hale. Three Metro league teams, Nathan Hale, Rainier Beach and Garfield, spent the entire season ranked among the top five in the state. With a dominating history in the 3A state tournament, the Vikings are not new to the post season. However, this could be their toughest road to the title game yet.

The Raiders and the Vikings face off this Saturday at Bellevue College, 8:00 p.m.

2A No. 8 Olympic vs. No. 1 Lynden —

Lyden has finished in the top three in 4 of the last 5 years, starting with winning the state title back in 2012. With a third place finish last year after being defeated in the semis by the 2016 state champs, Clarkson, the Lions have a strong shot at making it back to the title game this year. Olympic heads into the state tournament with a 18-6 record, hoping to upset no. 1 Lynden. The Trojans had a 4th place finish in the 2015 2A state tournament and missed the tournament in 2016.

Olympic and Lynden face off this Saturday at Mount Vernon High School, 4:00 p.m.

Girls Basketball:

2A No. 6 Washougal vs. No. 3 White River —

Kendall Bird has led the Lady Hornets into a promising post season position, and securing herself the White River all-time scoring title in the process (1,848). White River defeated North Kitsap 56-41 for the 2A West Central District title this past Saturday. Last year, it was Washougal who defeated White River in the regional round of the tournament. The Panthers hold a 16-5 record, and hope to repeat history with a regional win over the Lady Hornets. However, it will not be an easy task, making for a great regional matchup with both teams guaranteed a spot at the SunDome (Yakima, WA).

The Panthers take on the Lady Hornets at Rogers High School (Puy.) on Saturday, 2 p.m.

4A No. 6 Bellarmine Prep vs. No. 3 Glacier Peak —

The Lions are coming off of their first district title 2000, defeating Camas in the final. It is Glacier Peak’s first season at the 4A classification and they are making a statement in post season already. Both teams enter the game with only one loss on the season, and their respective league and district titles. Bellarmine has only missed the state tournament once in the past 10 years, and this game could turn out to be a preview of the state title game. The Lions and Grizzlies both have what it takes to make it to the final, making this a must-see regional matchup. Both teams are guaranteed a spot in the Dome next week regardless of the outcome of this game.

The Lions and the Grizzlies face off this Saturday at Jackson High school, 4:00 p.m.

