HS Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17th

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



Anacortes 71, Blaine 27



Arlington 77, Snohomish 58



Auburn Riverside 51, Auburn Mountainview 49



Bellarmine Prep 80, Rogers (Puyallup) 57



Bothell 79, Newport 68



Bremerton 54, Kingston 49



Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 71, Sultan 59



Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 70, Grace Academy 20



Cedarcrest 64, South Whidbey 53



Central Valley 66, Mead 50



Cheney 57, East Valley (Spokane) 52



Chief Sealth 61, Lakeside (Seattle) 59



Clover Park 82, Highline 63



Curlew 40, Republic 21



Curtis 49, Olympia 41



Cusick 51, Selkirk 47



Darrington 48, Shoreline Christian 42



Deer Park 73, Colville 53



Eastlake 78, Mount Si 72, OT



Eastside Catholic 52, Cleveland 51, OT



Emerald Ridge 76, South Kitsap 57



Everett 76, Marysville-Pilchuck 35



Evergreen (Seattle) 63, Franklin Pierce 36



Federal Way 60, Enumclaw 56



Ferndale 62, Burlington-Edison 54



Ferris 56, Shadle Park 45



Forks 74, Tenino 33



Forks 74, Neah Bay 33



Foss 85, Washington 41



Franklin 66, Ingraham 62



Freeman 72, Newport 63



Glacier Peak 50, Cascade (Everett) 45



Gonzaga Prep 66, North Central 35



Inglemoor 44, Issaquah 42



Jackson 47, Mount Vernon 46



Kamiak 79, Lake Stevens 60



Kentwood 83, Kent Meridian 67



Kings 75, Granite Falls 45



LaConner 62, Concrete 32



Lake Washington 67, Sammamish 36



Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 52, Chewelah 46



Lewis and Clark 72, Rogers (Spokane) 35



Liberty 67, Interlake 54



Lummi 74, Tulalip Heritage 36



Lynden 70, Sedro-Woolley 54



Lynden Christian 86, Sehome 76



Meadowdale 61, Lynnwood 42



Medical Lake 60, Riverside 48



Mercer Island 53, Juanita 52



Meridian 68, Lakewood 56



Monroe 78, Mariner 55



Mt. Rainier Lutheran 89, Quilcene 62



North Kitsap 75, Port Angeles 70



Northwest Christian (Colbert) 62, Liberty (Spangle) 44



O'Dea 59, Blanchet 54



Olympic 58, Sequim 44



Orcas Christian 53, Providence Classical Christian 29



Overlake School 60, Bear Creek School 50



Puyallup 80, Graham-Kapowsin 40



Raymond 64, North Beach 50



Redmond 39, Bellevue 36



River Ridge 52, Eatonville 46



Roosevelt 53, Ballard 50



Skyline 75, Woodinville 67



Stanwood 75, Marysville-Getchell 30



Steilacoom 68, Orting 13



Taholah 81, Naselle 50



Tahoma 47, Kentlake 39



Todd Beamer 85, Decatur 84



University 64, Mt. Spokane 48



Valley Christian 52, Columbia (Hunters) 45



West Seattle 69, Seattle Prep 61



White River 68, Fife 56



Zillah 83, Granger 61



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Bellingham vs. Nooksack Valley, ccd.



Chelan vs. Cashmere, ccd.



Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd. to Jan 18.



Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Stevenson, ppd.



Connell vs. Wapato, ppd.



Coupeville vs. North Mason, ppd.



Entiat vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ppd.



Evergreen (Vancouver) vs. Prairie, ppd.



Fort Vancouver vs. Mountain View, ppd.



Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.



Okanogan vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.



Oroville vs. Brewster, ppd.



Prosser vs. Grandview, ppd.



Skyview vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 1.



Soap Lake vs. Waterville/Mansfield, ppd.



Squalicum vs. Mount Baker, ppd.



Tonasket vs. Bridgeport, ppd.



West Valley (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ppd. to Feb 2.



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Adna 48, Winlock 27



Anacortes 62, Blaine 32



Archbishop Murphy 60, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 22



Auburn Riverside 62, Auburn Mountainview 46



Bellevue Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 26



Black Hills 64, Rochester 27



Burlington-Edison 51, Ferndale 39



Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 64, Grace Academy 19



Cedarcrest 69, Granite Falls 49



Central Valley 58, Mead 22



Centralia 34, Aberdeen 32



Chimacum 42, Port Townsend 28



Curtis 34, Olympia 30



Deer Park 43, Colville 32



East Valley (Spokane) 49, Cheney 39



Eatonville 47, River Ridge 40



Enumclaw 56, Federal Way 51



Ferris 45, Shadle Park 31



Franklin Pierce 84, Evergreen (Seattle) 11



Freeman 42, Newport 36



Gonzaga Prep 38, North Central 24



Granger 57, Zillah 49



Highline 59, Clover Park 30



Ilwaco 62, Willapa Valley 26



Kentlake 48, Tahoma 39



Kentridge 50, Mt. Rainier 19



Kingston 52, Bremerton 37



LaConner 52, Concrete 47



Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 37, Chewelah 35



Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Chief Sealth 32



Lewis and Clark 76, Rogers (Spokane) 40



Liberty (Spangle) 64, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 39



Lindbergh 63, Foster 36



Lynden Christian 49, Sehome 26



Medical Lake 49, Riverside 41



Meridian 74, Lakewood 52



Montesano 66, Hoquiam 30



Mossyrock 62, Rainier 30



Mt. Rainier Lutheran 62, Quilcene 46



Mt. Spokane 54, University 39



Naselle 62, Taholah 51



North Kitsap 45, Port Angeles 18



Northport 76, Inchelium 73



Ocosta 34, South Bend 21



Olympic 46, Sequim 31



Puyallup 64, Graham-Kapowsin 15



Rainier Christian 37, Muckleshoot Tribal School 23



Raymond 53, North Beach 30



Renton 58, Tyee 32



Republic 62, Curlew 34



Shorecrest 46, Kings 35



Tacoma Baptist 46, Christian Faith 14



Thomas Jefferson 36, Auburn 31



Toledo 48, Onalaska 36



Toutle Lake 72, Pe Ell 42



Tulalip Heritage 53, Lummi 42



Valley Christian 58, Columbia (Hunters) 34



W. F. West 64, Tumwater 47



Wahkiakum 57, Napavine 43



Washington 30, Foss 24



White River 65, Fife 36



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Chelan vs. Cashmere, ccd.



Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd. to Jan 18.



Entiat vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ppd.



Goldendale vs. Lyle-Wishram, ppd.



Hockinson vs. R.A. Long, ppd.



Mark Morris vs. Ridgefield, ccd.



Morton/White Pass vs. Kalama, ppd.



Mount Baker vs. Squalicum, ppd.



Mountain View vs. Fort Vancouver, ppd.



Nooksack Valley vs. Bellingham, ccd.



North Mason vs. Coupeville, ppd.



Okanogan vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.



Oroville vs. Brewster, ppd.



Prairie vs. Evergreen (Vancouver), ppd.



Prosser vs. Grandview, ppd.



Seton Catholic vs. La Center, ppd.



Skyview vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 1.



Soap Lake vs. Waterville/Mansfield, ppd.



Stevenson vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ppd.



Tonasket vs. Bridgeport, ppd.



West Valley (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ppd. to Feb 2.



