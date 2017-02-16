KING
HS Hoops Scores for Thursday, Feb. 16th

Associated Press , KING 10:22 PM. PST February 16, 2017

 Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press


BOYS BASKETBALL
Chief Leschi 64, Toutle Lake 61

Shorecrest 70, Squalicum 65

1A District 1/2
First Round
Mount Baker 59, Overlake School 52

1B North Central District 6
Semifinal
Entiat 50, Moses Lake Christian Academy 37

Pateros 61, Riverside Christian 39

1B Tri-District
Second Round
Lummi 57, Chief Kitsap Academy 32

Muckleshoot Tribal School 82, Mount Vernon Christian 58

Neah Bay 73, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 68

Tacoma Baptist 56, Rainier Christian 37

2A District 1
Consolation Semifinal
Bellingham 78, Archbishop Murphy 50

Lynden 84, Liberty 81, OT

2A Southwest District 4
Consolation Semifinal
Centralia 57, Tumwater 52

Columbia River 40, R.A. Long 38

2A West Central / SeaKing
Fifth Place
Clover Park 64, River Ridge 46

2A West Central /Sea King
Sixth Place
Olympic 64, Fife 54

2B Northeast District
Consolation
Colfax 60, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 21

St. George's 67, Springdale 45

2B Northwest District 1
Consolation
Friday Harbor 54, LaConner 30

Championship
Orcas Island 60, Seattle Lutheran 51

3A Greater Spokane District 8
Third Place
Mt. Spokane 54, North Central 45

Championship
Shadle Park 54, Kamiakin 49

3A Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Nathan Hale 62, West Seattle 52

Rainier Beach 65, Seattle Prep 51

4A Northwest District 1
Consolation
Kamiak 49, Lake Stevens 48

Championship
Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 45

4A Sea-King District 2
Consolation
Inglemoor 63, Woodinville 60

Championship
Bothell 54, Skyline 42

4A West Central District 3
Semifinal
Federal Way 82, Curtis 79, 2OT

Kentwood 75, Union 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A West Central District 3
Championship
Seattle Christian 36, Bellevue Christian 34

1B Tri-District
Championship
Clallam Bay 49, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 46

Evergreen Lutheran 45, Rainier Christian 26

Neah Bay 42, Tulalip Heritage 38

Tacoma Baptist 56, Northwest Yeshiva 22

2A West Central /Sea King
Semifinal
North Kitsap 53, Franklin Pierce 38

White River 42, Port Angeles 31

2B Northeast District 7
Consolation
Liberty 57, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44

2B Southwest District 4
Consolation
Adna 56, Napavine 24

Ilwaco 59, Raymond 35

3A MCC-GSL
Consolation
North Central 42, Southridge 41

Championship
Kamiakin 68, Mt. Spokane 62

3A Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Mercer Island 50, Blanchet 44

West Seattle 47, Bellevue 37

3A West Central District 3
Consolation Final
Timberline 49, Peninsula 38

Wilson 70, Mountain View 47

Semifinal
Gig Harbor 54, Bethel 46

Prairie 62, Lincoln 53

4A North Central District 6
First Round
Moses Lake 58, Wenatchee 36

Sunnyside 55, Eastmont 32

4A Northwest District 1
Consolation
Kamiak 57, Jackson 44

Championship
Glacier Peak 60, Lake Stevens 41

4A Sea-King District 2
Consolation
Eastlake 63, Skyline 52

Championship
Woodinville 52, Bothell 48

4A West Central District 3
Consolation
Curtis 61, Rogers (Puyallup) 50

Kentlake 56, Todd Beamer 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
1A Southwest District 4
Consolation
Seton Catholic vs. Elma, ppd.

Hoquiam vs. King's Way Christian School, ppd.
 

