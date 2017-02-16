HS Hoops Scores for Thursday, Feb. 16th

Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chief Leschi 64, Toutle Lake 61
Shorecrest 70, Squalicum 65
1A District 1/2
First Round
Mount Baker 59, Overlake School 52
1B North Central District 6
Semifinal
Entiat 50, Moses Lake Christian Academy 37
Pateros 61, Riverside Christian 39
1B Tri-District
Second Round
Lummi 57, Chief Kitsap Academy 32
Muckleshoot Tribal School 82, Mount Vernon Christian 58
Neah Bay 73, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 68
Tacoma Baptist 56, Rainier Christian 37
2A District 1
Consolation Semifinal
Bellingham 78, Archbishop Murphy 50
Lynden 84, Liberty 81, OT
2A Southwest District 4
Consolation Semifinal
Centralia 57, Tumwater 52
Columbia River 40, R.A. Long 38
2A West Central / SeaKing
Fifth Place
Clover Park 64, River Ridge 46
2A West Central /Sea King
Sixth Place
Olympic 64, Fife 54
2B Northeast District
Consolation
Colfax 60, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 21
St. George's 67, Springdale 45
2B Northwest District 1
Consolation
Friday Harbor 54, LaConner 30
Championship
Orcas Island 60, Seattle Lutheran 51
3A Greater Spokane District 8
Third Place
Mt. Spokane 54, North Central 45
Championship
Shadle Park 54, Kamiakin 49
3A Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Nathan Hale 62, West Seattle 52
Rainier Beach 65, Seattle Prep 51
4A Northwest District 1
Consolation
Kamiak 49, Lake Stevens 48
Championship
Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 45
4A Sea-King District 2
Consolation
Inglemoor 63, Woodinville 60
Championship
Bothell 54, Skyline 42
4A West Central District 3
Semifinal
Federal Way 82, Curtis 79, 2OT
Kentwood 75, Union 71
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A West Central District 3
Championship
Seattle Christian 36, Bellevue Christian 34
1B Tri-District
Championship
Clallam Bay 49, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 46
Evergreen Lutheran 45, Rainier Christian 26
Neah Bay 42, Tulalip Heritage 38
Tacoma Baptist 56, Northwest Yeshiva 22
2A West Central /Sea King
Semifinal
North Kitsap 53, Franklin Pierce 38
White River 42, Port Angeles 31
2B Northeast District 7
Consolation
Liberty 57, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44
2B Southwest District 4
Consolation
Adna 56, Napavine 24
Ilwaco 59, Raymond 35
3A MCC-GSL
Consolation
North Central 42, Southridge 41
Championship
Kamiakin 68, Mt. Spokane 62
3A Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Mercer Island 50, Blanchet 44
West Seattle 47, Bellevue 37
3A West Central District 3
Consolation Final
Timberline 49, Peninsula 38
Wilson 70, Mountain View 47
Semifinal
Gig Harbor 54, Bethel 46
Prairie 62, Lincoln 53
4A North Central District 6
First Round
Moses Lake 58, Wenatchee 36
Sunnyside 55, Eastmont 32
4A Northwest District 1
Consolation
Kamiak 57, Jackson 44
Championship
Glacier Peak 60, Lake Stevens 41
4A Sea-King District 2
Consolation
Eastlake 63, Skyline 52
Championship
Woodinville 52, Bothell 48
4A West Central District 3
Consolation
Curtis 61, Rogers (Puyallup) 50
Kentlake 56, Todd Beamer 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
1A Southwest District 4
Consolation
Seton Catholic vs. Elma, ppd.
Hoquiam vs. King's Way Christian School, ppd.
