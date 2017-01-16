KING
HS Hoops Scores for Monday, Jan. 16th

Associated Press , KING 11:22 PM. PST January 16, 2017

Monday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Asotin 58, Reardan 56

Crosspoint Academy 61, Auburn Adventist Academy 41

Kelso 71, Mountlake Terrace 52

Kentwood 64, Kings 38

Mark Morris 80, Clover Park 68

Mount Si 58, Kentlake 56

Mount Tahoma 58, Lindbergh 54

Puget Sound Adventist 97, Pope John Paul II 90

Tahoma 54, Vashon Island 39

Martin Luther King Tournament

Cleveland 70, Franklin 68

Lincoln 78, Foss 73

Seattle Prep 74, Spanaway Lake 50

Timberline 73, Wilson 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eatonville 70, Steilacoom 29

Ilwaco 63, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32

Kalama 68, Mark Morris 35

Reardan 39, Asotin 34

Sunset, Ore. 52, Auburn Riverside 50

MLK Tournament

Bellevue 48, Lincoln 38

Cascade Christian 44, Life Christian Academy 38

Kentlake 49, Seattle Prep 29

West Seattle 72, Wilson 20
 

