HS Hoops Scores for Monday, Jan. 16th

Monday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Asotin 58, Reardan 56
Crosspoint Academy 61, Auburn Adventist Academy 41
Kelso 71, Mountlake Terrace 52
Kentwood 64, Kings 38
Mark Morris 80, Clover Park 68
Mount Si 58, Kentlake 56
Mount Tahoma 58, Lindbergh 54
Puget Sound Adventist 97, Pope John Paul II 90
Tahoma 54, Vashon Island 39
Martin Luther King Tournament
Cleveland 70, Franklin 68
Lincoln 78, Foss 73
Seattle Prep 74, Spanaway Lake 50
Timberline 73, Wilson 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eatonville 70, Steilacoom 29
Ilwaco 63, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32
Kalama 68, Mark Morris 35
Reardan 39, Asotin 34
Sunset, Ore. 52, Auburn Riverside 50
MLK Tournament
Bellevue 48, Lincoln 38
Cascade Christian 44, Life Christian Academy 38
Kentlake 49, Seattle Prep 29
West Seattle 72, Wilson 20
