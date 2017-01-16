HS Hoops Scores for Monday, Jan. 16th

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



Asotin 58, Reardan 56



Crosspoint Academy 61, Auburn Adventist Academy 41



Kelso 71, Mountlake Terrace 52



Kentwood 64, Kings 38



Mark Morris 80, Clover Park 68



Mount Si 58, Kentlake 56



Mount Tahoma 58, Lindbergh 54



Puget Sound Adventist 97, Pope John Paul II 90



Tahoma 54, Vashon Island 39



Martin Luther King Tournament



Cleveland 70, Franklin 68



Lincoln 78, Foss 73



Seattle Prep 74, Spanaway Lake 50



Timberline 73, Wilson 63



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Eatonville 70, Steilacoom 29



Ilwaco 63, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32



Kalama 68, Mark Morris 35



Reardan 39, Asotin 34



Sunset, Ore. 52, Auburn Riverside 50



MLK Tournament



Bellevue 48, Lincoln 38



Cascade Christian 44, Life Christian Academy 38



Kentlake 49, Seattle Prep 29



West Seattle 72, Wilson 20



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.