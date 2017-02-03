KING
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

HS Hoops Scores for Friday, Feb. 3rd

Associated Press , KING 11:06 PM. PST February 03, 2017

Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
 
Aberdeen 56, Rochester 38
 
Anacortes 63, Ferndale 48
 
Archbishop Murphy 66, Sultan 35
 
Bishop Blanchet 49, Lakeside (Seattle) 36
 
Cascade (Everett) 60, Mariner 41
 
Charles Wright Academy 44, Bellevue Christian 38
 
Chelan 57, Naches Valley 42
 
Chiawana 82, Hanford 59
 
Crescent 60, Clallam Bay 40
 
Davis 78, Eisenhower 52
 
Eastlake 63, Skyline 54
 
Everett 52, Lynnwood 44
 
Forks 68, Tenino 26
 
Granger 55, Goldendale 40
 
Inglemoor 56, Bothell 52, OT
 
Kings 63, South Whidbey 50
 
Lake Stevens 69, Jackson 52
 
Lynden Christian 65, Lakewood 61
 
Mark Morris 77, Hockinson 49
 
Monroe 70, Glacier Peak 63
 
Napavine 71, Rainier 35
 
O'Dea 73, Seattle Prep 70
 
Oak Harbor 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 48
 
Oakesdale 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 59
 
Overlake School 52, Bush 35
 
Prosser 64, Othello 60
 
Rainier Christian 66, Tacoma Baptist 60
 
Royal 56, Kiona-Benton 43
 
Selah 82, East Valley (Yakima) 51
 
Shorecrest 69, Arlington 58
 
Shorewood 69, Marysville-Getchell 58
 
Stanwood 64, Meadowdale 48
 
Sunnyside Christian 67, Bickleton 28
 
Tumwater 61, Black Hills 54
 
Vashon Island 48, Cascade Christian 42
 
Wapato 56, Ellensburg 51
 
West Valley (Yakima) 82, Moses Lake 58
 
Winlock 90, Toutle Lake 51
 
Zillah 89, Highland 22
 
3A Kingco District 2
First Round
Lake Washington 76, Juanita 53
 
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
 
Asotin vs. Liberty (Spangle), ppd. to Feb 6.
 
Pullman vs. East Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 4.
 
Reardan vs. Colfax, ppd. to Feb 6.
 
St. George's vs. Springdale, ppd. to Feb 6.
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
 
Archbishop Murphy 66, Sultan 27
 
Ballard 68, Ingraham 32
 
Bear Creek School 30, Forest Ridge 22
 
Bellevue Christian 57, Charles Wright Academy 24

Bishop Blanchet 65, Lakeside 41
 
Black Hills 65, Tumwater 49
 
Bothell 72, Inglemoor 45
 
Chiawana 46, Hanford 35
 
Colton 54, Garfield-Palouse 33
 
Davis 37, Eisenhower 26
 
Eastlake 64, Skyline 50
 
Eastside Catholic 56, Bainbridge 44
 
Ephrata 57, Quincy 26
 
Ferndale 59, Anacortes 49
 
Garfield 71, Franklin 12
 
Granger 81, Goldendale 51
 
Kamiak 52, Mount Vernon 40
 
Kamiakin 66, Richland 50
 
Lake Stevens 67, Jackson 36
 
Lynden 65, Bellingham 29
 
Lynden Christian 73, Lakewood 29
 
Lynnwood 61, Everett 36
 
Mariner 51, Cascade (Everett) 35
 
Mark Morris 69, Woodland 54
 
Montesano 72, Hoquiam 27
 
Moses Lake 52, West Valley (Yakima) 40
 
Newport 51, Issaquah 35
 
Oakesdale 51, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 25
 
Okanogan 65, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13
 
Overlake School 37, Bush 14
 
Prosser 44, Othello 24
 
River View 60, Connell 48
 
Selah 62, East Valley (Yakima) 50
 
Shorecrest 43, Arlington 41
 
Shorewood 43, Marysville-Getchell 35
 
Snohomish 50, Mountlake Terrace 35
 
Southridge 64, Kennewick 47
 
Wapato 60, Ellensburg 51
 
Zillah 72, Highland 13
 
3A Kingco League
First Round
Juanita 57, Interlake 39
 
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
 
Reardan vs. Colfax, ppd. to Feb 6.
 
Pullman vs. East Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 4.
 
Asotin vs. Liberty (Spangle), ppd.
 
St. George's vs. Springdale, ppd. to Feb 6.
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories