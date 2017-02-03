HS Hoops Scores for Friday, Feb. 3rd

Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen 56, Rochester 38
Anacortes 63, Ferndale 48
Archbishop Murphy 66, Sultan 35
Bishop Blanchet 49, Lakeside (Seattle) 36
Cascade (Everett) 60, Mariner 41
Charles Wright Academy 44, Bellevue Christian 38
Chelan 57, Naches Valley 42
Chiawana 82, Hanford 59
Crescent 60, Clallam Bay 40
Davis 78, Eisenhower 52
Eastlake 63, Skyline 54
Everett 52, Lynnwood 44
Forks 68, Tenino 26
Granger 55, Goldendale 40
Inglemoor 56, Bothell 52, OT
Kings 63, South Whidbey 50
Lake Stevens 69, Jackson 52
Lynden Christian 65, Lakewood 61
Mark Morris 77, Hockinson 49
Monroe 70, Glacier Peak 63
Napavine 71, Rainier 35
O'Dea 73, Seattle Prep 70
Oak Harbor 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 48
Oakesdale 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 59
Overlake School 52, Bush 35
Prosser 64, Othello 60
Rainier Christian 66, Tacoma Baptist 60
Royal 56, Kiona-Benton 43
Selah 82, East Valley (Yakima) 51
Shorecrest 69, Arlington 58
Shorewood 69, Marysville-Getchell 58
Stanwood 64, Meadowdale 48
Sunnyside Christian 67, Bickleton 28
Tumwater 61, Black Hills 54
Vashon Island 48, Cascade Christian 42
Wapato 56, Ellensburg 51
West Valley (Yakima) 82, Moses Lake 58
Winlock 90, Toutle Lake 51
Zillah 89, Highland 22
3A Kingco District 2
First Round
Lake Washington 76, Juanita 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Asotin vs. Liberty (Spangle), ppd. to Feb 6.
Pullman vs. East Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 4.
Reardan vs. Colfax, ppd. to Feb 6.
St. George's vs. Springdale, ppd. to Feb 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archbishop Murphy 66, Sultan 27
Ballard 68, Ingraham 32
Bear Creek School 30, Forest Ridge 22
Bellevue Christian 57, Charles Wright Academy 24
Bishop Blanchet 65, Lakeside 41
Black Hills 65, Tumwater 49
Bothell 72, Inglemoor 45
Chiawana 46, Hanford 35
Colton 54, Garfield-Palouse 33
Davis 37, Eisenhower 26
Eastlake 64, Skyline 50
Eastside Catholic 56, Bainbridge 44
Ephrata 57, Quincy 26
Ferndale 59, Anacortes 49
Garfield 71, Franklin 12
Granger 81, Goldendale 51
Kamiak 52, Mount Vernon 40
Kamiakin 66, Richland 50
Lake Stevens 67, Jackson 36
Lynden 65, Bellingham 29
Lynden Christian 73, Lakewood 29
Lynnwood 61, Everett 36
Mariner 51, Cascade (Everett) 35
Mark Morris 69, Woodland 54
Montesano 72, Hoquiam 27
Moses Lake 52, West Valley (Yakima) 40
Newport 51, Issaquah 35
Oakesdale 51, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 25
Okanogan 65, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13
Overlake School 37, Bush 14
Prosser 44, Othello 24
River View 60, Connell 48
Selah 62, East Valley (Yakima) 50
Shorecrest 43, Arlington 41
Shorewood 43, Marysville-Getchell 35
Snohomish 50, Mountlake Terrace 35
Southridge 64, Kennewick 47
Wapato 60, Ellensburg 51
Zillah 72, Highland 13
3A Kingco League
First Round
Juanita 57, Interlake 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Reardan vs. Colfax, ppd. to Feb 6.
Pullman vs. East Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 4.
Asotin vs. Liberty (Spangle), ppd.
St. George's vs. Springdale, ppd. to Feb 6.
