HS Hoops Scores for Friday, Feb. 3rd

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 56, Rochester 38

Anacortes 63, Ferndale 48

Archbishop Murphy 66, Sultan 35

Bishop Blanchet 49, Lakeside (Seattle) 36

Cascade (Everett) 60, Mariner 41

Charles Wright Academy 44, Bellevue Christian 38

Chelan 57, Naches Valley 42

Chiawana 82, Hanford 59

Crescent 60, Clallam Bay 40

Davis 78, Eisenhower 52

Eastlake 63, Skyline 54

Everett 52, Lynnwood 44

Forks 68, Tenino 26

Granger 55, Goldendale 40

Inglemoor 56, Bothell 52, OT

Kings 63, South Whidbey 50

Lake Stevens 69, Jackson 52

Lynden Christian 65, Lakewood 61

Mark Morris 77, Hockinson 49

Monroe 70, Glacier Peak 63

Napavine 71, Rainier 35

O'Dea 73, Seattle Prep 70

Oak Harbor 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 48

Oakesdale 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 59

Overlake School 52, Bush 35

Prosser 64, Othello 60

Rainier Christian 66, Tacoma Baptist 60

Royal 56, Kiona-Benton 43

Selah 82, East Valley (Yakima) 51

Shorecrest 69, Arlington 58

Shorewood 69, Marysville-Getchell 58

Stanwood 64, Meadowdale 48

Sunnyside Christian 67, Bickleton 28

Tumwater 61, Black Hills 54

Vashon Island 48, Cascade Christian 42

Wapato 56, Ellensburg 51

West Valley (Yakima) 82, Moses Lake 58

Winlock 90, Toutle Lake 51

Zillah 89, Highland 22

3A Kingco District 2

First Round

Lake Washington 76, Juanita 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Asotin vs. Liberty (Spangle), ppd. to Feb 6.

Pullman vs. East Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 4.

Reardan vs. Colfax, ppd. to Feb 6.

St. George's vs. Springdale, ppd. to Feb 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Murphy 66, Sultan 27

Ballard 68, Ingraham 32

Bear Creek School 30, Forest Ridge 22

Bellevue Christian 57, Charles Wright Academy 24



Bishop Blanchet 65, Lakeside 41

Black Hills 65, Tumwater 49

Bothell 72, Inglemoor 45

Chiawana 46, Hanford 35

Colton 54, Garfield-Palouse 33

Davis 37, Eisenhower 26

Eastlake 64, Skyline 50

Eastside Catholic 56, Bainbridge 44

Ephrata 57, Quincy 26

Ferndale 59, Anacortes 49

Garfield 71, Franklin 12

Granger 81, Goldendale 51

Kamiak 52, Mount Vernon 40

Kamiakin 66, Richland 50

Lake Stevens 67, Jackson 36

Lynden 65, Bellingham 29

Lynden Christian 73, Lakewood 29

Lynnwood 61, Everett 36

Mariner 51, Cascade (Everett) 35

Mark Morris 69, Woodland 54

Montesano 72, Hoquiam 27

Moses Lake 52, West Valley (Yakima) 40

Newport 51, Issaquah 35

Oakesdale 51, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 25

Okanogan 65, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13

Overlake School 37, Bush 14

Prosser 44, Othello 24

River View 60, Connell 48

Selah 62, East Valley (Yakima) 50

Shorecrest 43, Arlington 41

Shorewood 43, Marysville-Getchell 35

Snohomish 50, Mountlake Terrace 35

Southridge 64, Kennewick 47

Wapato 60, Ellensburg 51

Zillah 72, Highland 13

3A Kingco League

First Round

Juanita 57, Interlake 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Reardan vs. Colfax, ppd. to Feb 6.

Pullman vs. East Valley (Spokane), ppd. to Feb 4.

Asotin vs. Liberty (Spangle), ppd.

St. George's vs. Springdale, ppd. to Feb 6.

