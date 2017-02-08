KING
HS Hoops Highlights: West Seattle vs. Rainier Beach girls

The West Seattle girls beat Rainier Beach 51-45 in the Metro Semifinals

KING 5 Sports , KING 7:29 PM. PST February 08, 2017

