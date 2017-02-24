KING
HS Hoops Highlights: Spanaway Lake vs. Seattle Prep boys

Seattle Prep beats Spanaway Lake, 64-45 in boys regional basketball. Prep advances to state.

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:59 PM. PST February 24, 2017

The Seattle Prep boys beat Spanaway Lake 64-45 in the 3A Regionals.  

